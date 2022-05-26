Praj Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 829.01 crore, up 46.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 829.01 crore in March 2022 up 46.18% from Rs. 567.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.65 crore in March 2022 up 10.84% from Rs. 52.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.50 crore in March 2022 up 8% from Rs. 79.17 crore in March 2021.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.84 in March 2021.

Praj Industries shares closed at 311.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and -11.79% over the last 12 months.