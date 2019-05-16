Praj Industries Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 368.17 crore, up 34.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.17 crore in March 2019 up 34.11% from Rs. 274.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.36 crore in March 2019 up 24.43% from Rs. 26.81 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.80 crore in March 2019 up 13.68% from Rs. 41.17 crore in March 2018.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2018.

Praj Industries shares closed at 121.30 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 26.29% over the last 12 months.