    Praj Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 736.72 crore, up 0.94% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 736.72 crore in June 2023 up 0.94% from Rs. 729.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.65 crore in June 2023 up 42.15% from Rs. 41.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.61 crore in June 2023 up 42.78% from Rs. 61.36 crore in June 2022.

    Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.25 in June 2022.

    Praj Industries shares closed at 414.90 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.29% returns over the last 6 months and 9.79% over the last 12 months.

    Praj Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations736.721,003.98729.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations736.721,003.98729.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials442.97593.70474.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.47-1.17-2.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.7570.4754.11
    Depreciation8.819.486.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses158.98232.65148.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.6998.8649.49
    Other Income12.1216.205.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.80115.0554.97
    Interest1.102.240.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.70112.8154.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax77.70112.8154.23
    Tax19.0324.7012.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.6788.1241.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.6788.1241.26
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates58.6588.1141.26
    Equity Share Capital36.7436.7436.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.194.802.25
    Diluted EPS3.194.792.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.194.802.25
    Diluted EPS3.194.792.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 04:44 pm

