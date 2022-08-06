 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Praj Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 729.87 crore, up 88.96% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 729.87 crore in June 2022 up 88.96% from Rs. 386.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.26 crore in June 2022 up 85.77% from Rs. 22.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.36 crore in June 2022 up 71.73% from Rs. 35.73 crore in June 2021.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2021.

Praj Industries shares closed at 388.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.68% returns over the last 6 months and 0.53% over the last 12 months.

Praj Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 729.87 829.01 386.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 729.87 829.01 386.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 474.62 503.26 233.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.74 20.27 3.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.11 58.42 44.45
Depreciation 6.39 6.65 5.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 148.00 169.03 74.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.49 71.38 25.34
Other Income 5.48 7.47 5.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.97 78.85 30.40
Interest 0.74 0.80 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.23 78.05 29.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.23 78.05 29.80
Tax 12.97 20.40 7.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.26 57.65 22.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.26 57.65 22.20
Minority Interest -- -- 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.26 57.65 22.21
Equity Share Capital 36.73 36.73 36.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 3.14 1.21
Diluted EPS 2.25 3.14 1.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 3.14 1.21
Diluted EPS 2.25 3.14 1.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Praj Industries #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.