Praj Industries Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 386.26 crore, up 198.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.26 crore in June 2021 up 198.16% from Rs. 129.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.21 crore in June 2021 up 311.52% from Rs. 10.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.73 crore in June 2021 up 535.2% from Rs. 8.21 crore in June 2020.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2020.

Praj Industries shares closed at 351.75 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 173.42% returns over the last 6 months and 438.26% over the last 12 months.