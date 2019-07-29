Praj Industries Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 211.60 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 211.60 crore in June 2019 up 10.44% from Rs. 191.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.77 crore in June 2019 up 151.29% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.42 crore in June 2019 up 54.32% from Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2018.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2018.

Praj Industries shares closed at 121.30 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.59% returns over the last 6 months and 52.39% over the last 12 months.