Praj Industries consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 191.60 crore

Praj Industries has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 191.60 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.49 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 185.91 crore and net profit was Rs 0.41 crore. Praj Industries shares closed at 81.30 on August 03, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.49% returns over the last 6 months and 9.35% over the last 12 months. Praj Industries Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 191.60 274.53 185.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 191.60 274.53 185.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 84.39 146.32 88.32 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.56 -9.15 2.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 39.74 39.22 36.56 Depreciation 5.94 6.05 5.77 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 51.68 67.06 55.40 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.29 25.03 -2.34 Other Income 3.41 10.09 3.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.70 35.12 0.73 Interest 0.22 0.30 0.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.48 34.82 0.49 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.48 34.82 0.49 Tax 0.99 8.01 0.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.49 26.81 0.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.49 26.81 0.41 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.49 26.81 0.41 Equity Share Capital 36.30 36.19 35.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.19 1.49 0.02 Diluted EPS 0.19 1.48 0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.19 1.49 0.02 Diluted EPS 0.19 1.48 0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:53 pm