    Praj Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 909.97 crore, up 55.38% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Praj Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 909.97 crore in December 2022 up 55.38% from Rs. 585.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.30 crore in December 2022 up 68.15% from Rs. 37.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.92 crore in December 2022 up 67.65% from Rs. 56.02 crore in December 2021.

    Praj Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations909.97876.58585.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations909.97876.58585.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials581.75571.49400.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.921.07-41.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.4865.5358.52
    Depreciation7.197.195.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses199.50170.86117.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.9760.4445.80
    Other Income7.766.164.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.7366.6050.79
    Interest0.830.820.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.9065.7850.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax85.9065.7850.25
    Tax23.5917.6513.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.3148.1337.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.3148.1337.05
    Minority Interest-0.01----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.3048.1337.05
    Equity Share Capital36.7436.7436.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.392.622.02
    Diluted EPS3.392.622.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.392.622.02
    Diluted EPS3.392.622.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
