Praj Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 909.97 crore, up 55.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 909.97 crore in December 2022 up 55.38% from Rs. 585.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.30 crore in December 2022 up 68.15% from Rs. 37.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.92 crore in December 2022 up 67.65% from Rs. 56.02 crore in December 2021.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in December 2021.

