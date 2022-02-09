Praj Industries Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 585.64 crore, up 68.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 585.64 crore in December 2021 up 68.39% from Rs. 347.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.05 crore in December 2021 up 31.57% from Rs. 28.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.02 crore in December 2021 up 24.02% from Rs. 45.17 crore in December 2020.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.54 in December 2020.

Praj Industries shares closed at 411.95 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)