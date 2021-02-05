Praj Industries Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 347.78 crore, up 15.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.78 crore in December 2020 up 15.8% from Rs. 300.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.16 crore in December 2020 up 36.24% from Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.17 crore in December 2020 up 46.7% from Rs. 30.79 crore in December 2019.

Praj Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2019.

Praj Industries shares closed at 126.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 114.99% returns over the last 6 months and 14.89% over the last 12 months.