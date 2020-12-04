Prag Bosimi Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 0.96 Crore, Down 62.79% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in September 2020 down 62.79% from Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2020 up 39.12% from Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020 up 110.53% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2019.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.03 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.74% returns over the last 6 months and -29.27% over the last 12 months.