Prag Bosimi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 96.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 96.93% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2023 up 60.37% from Rs. 13.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 up 91.74% from Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2022.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.52 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.86% returns over the last 6 months and -8.70% over the last 12 months.