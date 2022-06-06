Prag Bosimi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, up 643.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in March 2022 up 643.83% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.64 crore in March 2022 down 210.62% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2022 down 1010.31% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.69 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)