Prag Bosimi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, up 643.83% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prag Bosimi Synthetcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in March 2022 up 643.83% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.64 crore in March 2022 down 210.62% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2022 down 1010.31% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.
Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.69 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)
|Prag Bosimi Synthetcis
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.32
|0.53
|0.36
|Other Operating Income
|1.39
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.71
|0.53
|0.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.80
|--
|0.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.59
|0.96
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.36
|2.98
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.54
|1.85
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.27
|0.63
|0.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.12
|-5.89
|-2.20
|Other Income
|0.81
|1.07
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.31
|-4.82
|-2.06
|Interest
|2.33
|1.10
|2.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.64
|-5.92
|-4.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.64
|-5.92
|-4.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.64
|-5.92
|-4.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.64
|-5.92
|-4.39
|Equity Share Capital
|74.07
|74.07
|74.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|-0.80
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|-0.80
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|-0.80
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|-0.80
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
