Prag Bosimi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, up 180.06% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.54 0.08 0.06 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.84 Total Income From Operations 2.54 0.08 0.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.43 0.67 0.68 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.11 -- 0.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.13 0.06 0.13 Depreciation 1.07 1.09 1.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.29 0.39 0.58 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.48 -2.12 -1.51 Other Income 0.30 0.15 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.19 -1.98 -1.51 Interest 1.21 2.95 1.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.39 -4.93 -2.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.39 -4.93 -2.60 Tax -- 0.48 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.39 -5.41 -2.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.39 -5.41 -2.60 Equity Share Capital 74.38 74.38 74.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.31 -0.73 -0.35 Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.73 -0.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.31 -0.73 -0.35 Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.73 -0.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited