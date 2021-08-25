Prag Bosimi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 80.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 80.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2021 up 15.39% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021 up 49.28% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2020.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 1.90 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.06% returns over the last 6 months and -14.03% over the last 12 months.