Prag Bosimi Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, down 49.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in June 2019 down 49.85% from Rs. 13.15 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2019 down 32.63% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2019 down 23.66% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2018.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.78 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -0.71% returns over the last 6 months and -18.48% over the last 12 months.