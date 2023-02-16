Prag Bosimi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 85.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prag Bosimi Synthetcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 85.31% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 58.93% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.
Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.10 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.92% returns over the last 6 months and -28.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Prag Bosimi Synthetcis
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|--
|0.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|--
|0.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.12
|2.98
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.04
|1.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.33
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|-1.49
|-5.89
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.43
|1.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|-1.06
|-4.82
|Interest
|1.10
|1.10
|1.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.43
|-2.16
|-5.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.43
|-2.16
|-5.92
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.43
|-2.16
|-5.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.43
|-2.16
|-5.92
|Equity Share Capital
|74.38
|74.07
|74.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.29
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.29
|-0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.29
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.29
|-0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited