Prag Bosimi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 85.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 85.31% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 58.93% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.