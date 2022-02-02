Prag Bosimi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 586.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2021 up 586.25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021 down 136.52% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021 down 1756.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 4.81 on February 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 100.42% returns over the last 6 months and 122.69% over the last 12 months.