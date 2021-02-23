Prag Bosimi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 97.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 97.89% from Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2020 up 27.49% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 84.91% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2019.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 1.91 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -13.57% returns over the last 6 months and -22.67% over the last 12 months.