Prag Bosimi Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 59.97% Y-o-Y
Dec 2, 2020 / 10:13 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prag Bosimi Synthetcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in September 2020 down 59.97% from Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2020 up 39.12% from Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020 up 110.53% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2019.
Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.18 on December 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.68% returns over the last 6 months and -26.85% over the last 12 months.
|Prag Bosimi Synthetcis
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.96
|0.23
|2.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.96
|0.23
|2.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|0.07
|1.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.33
|0.14
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.49
|1.13
|Depreciation
|1.13
|1.10
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.38
|1.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-1.95
|-2.68
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.16
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|-1.79
|-2.42
|Interest
|1.27
|1.25
|1.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.26
|-3.04
|-3.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.26
|-3.04
|-3.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.26
|-3.04
|-3.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.26
|-3.04
|-3.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.26
|-3.04
|-3.71
|Equity Share Capital
|74.40
|74.40
|74.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.41
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.41
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.41
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.41
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited