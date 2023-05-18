Prag Bosimi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 96.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prag Bosimi Synthetcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 96.93% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2023 up 60.68% from Rs. 13.76 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 up 91.83% from Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2022.
Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.52 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.86% returns over the last 6 months and -8.70% over the last 12 months.
|Prag Bosimi Synthetcis
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|0.08
|2.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|0.08
|2.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.67
|--
|0.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.10
|-0.36
|Depreciation
|1.09
|1.07
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.25
|13.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.12
|-1.34
|-12.12
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.01
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.98
|-1.33
|-11.42
|Interest
|2.95
|1.10
|2.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.93
|-2.43
|-13.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.93
|-2.43
|-13.76
|Tax
|0.48
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.41
|-2.43
|-13.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.41
|-2.43
|-13.76
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.41
|-2.43
|-13.76
|Equity Share Capital
|77.29
|77.29
|76.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.31
|-1.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.31
|-1.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.31
|-1.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.31
|-1.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited