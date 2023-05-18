English
    Prag Bosimi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 96.93% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 09:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prag Bosimi Synthetcis are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 96.93% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2023 up 60.68% from Rs. 13.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 up 91.83% from Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2022.

    Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.52 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.86% returns over the last 6 months and -8.70% over the last 12 months.

    Prag Bosimi Synthetcis
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.082.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.082.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.67--0.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.10-0.36
    Depreciation1.091.070.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.2513.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.12-1.34-12.12
    Other Income0.150.010.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.98-1.33-11.42
    Interest2.951.102.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.93-2.43-13.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.93-2.43-13.76
    Tax0.48----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.41-2.43-13.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.41-2.43-13.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.41-2.43-13.76
    Equity Share Capital77.2977.2976.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.70-0.31-1.79
    Diluted EPS-0.70-0.31-1.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.70-0.31-1.79
    Diluted EPS-0.70-0.31-1.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

