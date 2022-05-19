 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prag Bosimi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, up 643.75% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prag Bosimi Synthetcis are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in March 2022 up 643.75% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.76 crore in March 2022 down 213.21% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2022 down 1034.38% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.86 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.80% returns over the last 6 months and 68.24% over the last 12 months.

Prag Bosimi Synthetcis
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.71 0.53 0.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.71 0.53 0.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.80 -- 0.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.59 0.96 0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -0.36 2.98 0.36
Depreciation 0.53 1.85 1.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.27 0.63 0.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.12 -5.89 -2.21
Other Income 0.69 1.07 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.42 -4.82 -2.06
Interest 2.33 1.10 2.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.76 -5.92 -4.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.76 -5.92 -4.39
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.76 -5.92 -4.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.76 -5.92 -4.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.76 -5.92 -4.39
Equity Share Capital 76.98 74.40 74.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.79 -0.80 -0.59
Diluted EPS -1.79 -0.80 -0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.79 -0.80 -0.59
Diluted EPS -1.79 -0.80 -0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Prag Bosimi #Prag Bosimi Synthetcis #Results #Textiles - Manmade
first published: May 19, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.