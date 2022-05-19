Prag Bosimi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, up 643.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prag Bosimi Synthetcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in March 2022 up 643.75% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.76 crore in March 2022 down 213.21% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2022 down 1034.38% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.
Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.86 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.80% returns over the last 6 months and 68.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Prag Bosimi Synthetcis
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.71
|0.53
|0.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.71
|0.53
|0.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.80
|--
|0.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.59
|0.96
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.36
|2.98
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.53
|1.85
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.27
|0.63
|0.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.12
|-5.89
|-2.21
|Other Income
|0.69
|1.07
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.42
|-4.82
|-2.06
|Interest
|2.33
|1.10
|2.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.76
|-5.92
|-4.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.76
|-5.92
|-4.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.76
|-5.92
|-4.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.76
|-5.92
|-4.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.76
|-5.92
|-4.39
|Equity Share Capital
|76.98
|74.40
|74.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|-0.80
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|-0.80
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|-0.80
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|-0.80
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited