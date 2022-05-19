Prag Bosimi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, up 643.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in March 2022 up 643.75% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.76 crore in March 2022 down 213.21% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2022 down 1034.38% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.86 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.80% returns over the last 6 months and 68.24% over the last 12 months.