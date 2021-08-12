Prag Bosimi Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 80.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 80.76% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39,007.56 crore in June 2021 down 1283524.69% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39,005.34 crore in June 2021 down 5652847.83% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2020.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.31 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)