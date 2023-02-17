 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prag Bosimi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 85.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prag Bosimi Synthetcis are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 85.29% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 58.93% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.

Prag Bosimi Synthetcis
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.08 -- 0.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.08 -- 0.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.12 2.98
Depreciation 1.07 1.04 1.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.25 0.33 0.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.34 -1.49 -5.89
Other Income 0.01 0.43 1.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.33 -1.06 -4.82
Interest 1.10 1.10 1.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.43 -2.16 -5.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.43 -2.16 -5.92
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.43 -2.16 -5.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.43 -2.16 -5.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.43 -2.16 -5.92
Equity Share Capital 77.29 76.98 74.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -29.00 -0.80
Diluted EPS -0.31 -29.00 -0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -29.00 -0.80
Diluted EPS -0.31 -29.00 -0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited