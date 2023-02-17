Prag Bosimi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 85.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 85.29% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 58.93% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.99% returns over the last 6 months and -30.42% over the last 12 months.