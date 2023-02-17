English
    Prag Bosimi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 85.29% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prag Bosimi Synthetcis are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 85.29% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 58.93% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.

    Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.99% returns over the last 6 months and -30.42% over the last 12 months.

    Prag Bosimi Synthetcis
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.08--0.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.08--0.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.122.98
    Depreciation1.071.041.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.330.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.34-1.49-5.89
    Other Income0.010.431.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.33-1.06-4.82
    Interest1.101.101.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.43-2.16-5.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.43-2.16-5.92
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.43-2.16-5.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.43-2.16-5.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.43-2.16-5.92
    Equity Share Capital77.2976.9874.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-29.00-0.80
    Diluted EPS-0.31-29.00-0.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-29.00-0.80
    Diluted EPS-0.31-29.00-0.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

