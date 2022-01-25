Prag Bosimi Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 585.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2021 up 585.77% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021 down 136.57% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021 down 1756.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 5.04 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)