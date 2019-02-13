Prag Bosimi Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.12 crore, up 56.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.12 crore in December 2018 up 56.96% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2018 up 47.74% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2018 up 56.94% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2017.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.80 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.40% returns over the last 6 months and -17.89% over the last 12 months.