Prag Bosimi Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.12 crore, up 56.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prag Bosimi Synthetcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.12 crore in December 2018 up 56.96% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2018 up 47.74% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2018 up 56.94% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2017.
Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.80 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.40% returns over the last 6 months and -17.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|Prag Bosimi Synthetcis
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.94
|26.31
|5.18
|Other Operating Income
|0.18
|0.11
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.12
|26.42
|5.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.29
|4.28
|3.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.65
|18.88
|0.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.63
|-0.32
|0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.38
|1.91
|1.44
|Depreciation
|1.09
|1.06
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|2.48
|2.35
|2.33
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.40
|-1.74
|-3.95
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.33
|-1.67
|-3.84
|Interest
|0.36
|0.82
|1.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.69
|-2.48
|-5.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.69
|-2.48
|-5.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.69
|-2.48
|-5.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.69
|-2.48
|-5.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.69
|-2.48
|-5.14
|Equity Share Capital
|74.22
|74.22
|74.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.33
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.33
|-0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.33
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.33
|-0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited