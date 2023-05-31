Pradhin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore, up 5794600% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore in March 2023 up 5794600% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 94.78% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 94.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Pradhin shares closed at 45.15 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.71% returns over the last 6 months and 40.22% over the last 12 months.