    Pradhin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore, up 5794600% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pradhin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore in March 2023 up 5794600% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 94.78% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 94.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    Pradhin shares closed at 45.15 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.71% returns over the last 6 months and 40.22% over the last 12 months.

    Pradhin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.797.910.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.797.910.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.747.71--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.17--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.00
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.070.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.05-0.18
    Other Income0.03--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.05-0.18
    Interest0.020.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.05-0.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.05-0.19
    Tax-0.02--0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.05-0.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.05-0.24
    Equity Share Capital3.653.653.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.14-0.67
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.14-0.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.14-0.67
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.14-0.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am