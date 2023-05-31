Pradhin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore, up 5794600% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pradhin are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore in March 2023 up 5794600% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 94.78% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 94.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
Pradhin shares closed at 45.15 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.71% returns over the last 6 months and 40.22% over the last 12 months.
|Pradhin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.79
|7.91
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.79
|7.91
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.74
|7.71
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.17
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.07
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.03
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.18
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.19
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|3.65
|3.65
|3.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.14
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.14
|-0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.14
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.14
|-0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited