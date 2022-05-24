 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pradhin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 100% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pradhin are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100% from Rs. 21.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 4.42% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Pradhin shares closed at 32.40 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.85% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.

Pradhin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.00 13.06 21.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.00 13.06 21.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 11.28 21.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 1.68 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.17 0.52 0.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -0.44 -0.15
Other Income 0.00 1.00 -0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 0.56 -0.22
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 0.56 -0.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 0.56 -0.22
Tax 0.05 -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.24 0.56 -0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.24 0.56 -0.23
Equity Share Capital 3.65 3.65 3.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 1.54 -0.64
Diluted EPS -0.67 1.54 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 1.54 -0.64
Diluted EPS -0.67 1.54 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pradhin #Results #Steel - Rolling
first published: May 24, 2022 11:51 am
