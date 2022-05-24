Pradhin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 100% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pradhin are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100% from Rs. 21.89 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 4.42% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.
Pradhin shares closed at 32.40 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.85% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.
|Pradhin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|13.06
|21.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|13.06
|21.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|11.28
|21.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|1.68
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.52
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.44
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.00
|1.00
|-0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.56
|-0.22
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.56
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|0.56
|-0.22
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|0.56
|-0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|0.56
|-0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|3.65
|3.65
|3.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|1.54
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|1.54
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|1.54
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|1.54
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited