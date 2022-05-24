Pradhin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 100% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100% from Rs. 21.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 4.42% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Pradhin shares closed at 32.40 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.85% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.