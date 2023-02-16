 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pradhin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore, down 39.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pradhin are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore in December 2022 down 39.41% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 109.32% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 108.93% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

Pradhin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.91 3.36 13.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.91 3.36 13.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.71 3.38 11.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 -0.05 1.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.00 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.09 0.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.07 -0.44
Other Income -- -- 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.07 0.56
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.07 0.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.07 0.56
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -0.07 0.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -0.07 0.56
Equity Share Capital 3.65 3.65 3.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -0.19 1.54
Diluted EPS -0.14 -0.19 1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -0.19 1.54
Diluted EPS -0.14 -0.19 1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited