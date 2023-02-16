Pradhin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore, down 39.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore in December 2022 down 39.41% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 109.32% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 108.93% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.