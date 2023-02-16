English
    Pradhin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore, down 39.41% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pradhin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore in December 2022 down 39.41% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 109.32% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 108.93% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

    Pradhin shares closed at 36.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.11% returns over the last 6 months and -31.62% over the last 12 months.

    Pradhin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.913.3613.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.913.3613.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.713.3811.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.17-0.051.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.000.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.090.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.07-0.44
    Other Income----1.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.070.56
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.070.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.070.56
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.070.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.070.56
    Equity Share Capital3.653.653.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.191.54
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.191.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.191.54
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.191.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:55 pm