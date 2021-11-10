Pradeep Metals Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.99 crore, up 17.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.99 crore in September 2021 up 17.39% from Rs. 42.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2021 up 45.13% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in September 2021 up 10.2% from Rs. 6.86 crore in September 2020.

Pradeep Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.45 in September 2020.

Pradeep Metals shares closed at 80.55 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 91.33% returns over the last 6 months and 137.96% over the last 12 months.