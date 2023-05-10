English
    Pradeep Metals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.54 crore, down 3.12% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pradeep Metals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.54 crore in March 2023 down 3.12% from Rs. 60.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2023 down 9.8% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.31 crore in March 2023 up 1.71% from Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2022.

    Pradeep Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2022.

    Pradeep Metals shares closed at 186.30 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.64% returns over the last 6 months and 110.63% over the last 12 months.

    Pradeep Metals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.5462.2660.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.5462.2660.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.0927.9629.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.73-0.922.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.716.796.28
    Depreciation1.691.541.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.7817.8116.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.549.094.54
    Other Income1.081.542.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.6210.636.63
    Interest1.391.411.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.239.225.48
    Exceptional Items-0.41-0.34-0.41
    P/L Before Tax4.828.895.07
    Tax1.332.371.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.496.523.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.496.523.87
    Equity Share Capital17.2717.2717.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.023.772.24
    Diluted EPS2.023.772.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.023.772.24
    Diluted EPS2.023.772.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

