Pradeep Metals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.42 crore, up 43.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.42 crore in March 2022 up 43.41% from Rs. 42.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022 up 114.99% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2022 up 44.86% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2021.

Pradeep Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2021.

Pradeep Metals shares closed at 80.75 on May 12, 2022 (BSE)