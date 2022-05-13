 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pradeep Metals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.42 crore, up 43.41% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pradeep Metals are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.42 crore in March 2022 up 43.41% from Rs. 42.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022 up 114.99% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2022 up 44.86% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2021.

Pradeep Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2021.

Pradeep Metals shares closed at 80.75 on May 12, 2022 (BSE)

Pradeep Metals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.42 54.34 42.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.42 54.34 42.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.67 29.24 18.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.28 -1.73 0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.28 5.96 5.70
Depreciation 1.54 1.46 1.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.12 14.53 12.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.54 4.88 3.29
Other Income 2.10 1.08 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.63 5.96 4.09
Interest 1.16 1.46 1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.48 4.50 2.91
Exceptional Items -0.41 -0.34 -0.16
P/L Before Tax 5.07 4.17 2.75
Tax 1.20 1.14 0.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.87 3.02 1.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.87 3.02 1.80
Equity Share Capital 17.27 17.27 17.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 1.75 1.04
Diluted EPS 2.24 1.75 1.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 1.75 1.04
Diluted EPS 2.24 1.75 1.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 12:10 pm
