Pradeep Metals Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.05 crore, down 17.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.05 crore in March 2020 down 17.35% from Rs. 46.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2020 down 70.76% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2020 up 8.35% from Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2019.

Pradeep Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2019.

Pradeep Metals shares closed at 39.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.57% returns over the last 6 months and -32.38% over the last 12 months.