    Pradeep Metals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.29 crore, down 12.55% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pradeep Metals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.29 crore in June 2023 down 12.55% from Rs. 59.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2023 down 31.86% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2023 down 17.52% from Rs. 7.82 crore in June 2022.

    Pradeep Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in June 2022.

    Pradeep Metals shares closed at 183.45 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and 84.56% over the last 12 months.

    Pradeep Metals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.2958.5459.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.2958.5459.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.1825.0932.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.021.73-3.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.807.716.77
    Depreciation1.791.691.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.4216.7816.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.135.545.67
    Other Income1.531.080.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.666.626.33
    Interest1.451.391.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.215.235.04
    Exceptional Items---0.41-0.27
    P/L Before Tax3.214.824.77
    Tax0.891.331.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.323.493.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.323.493.40
    Equity Share Capital17.2717.2717.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.342.021.97
    Diluted EPS1.342.021.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.342.021.97
    Diluted EPS1.342.021.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

