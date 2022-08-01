Pradeep Metals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.79 crore, up 40.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.79 crore in June 2022 up 40.96% from Rs. 42.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2022 down 8.72% from Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.82 crore in June 2022 up 0.51% from Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2021.

Pradeep Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2021.

Pradeep Metals shares closed at 113.55 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)