Pradeep Metals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.26 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.26 crore in December 2022 up 14.57% from Rs. 54.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2022 up 115.56% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.17 crore in December 2022 up 64.02% from Rs. 7.42 crore in December 2021.

Pradeep Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2021.

Read More