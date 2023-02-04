English
    Pradeep Metals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.26 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pradeep Metals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.26 crore in December 2022 up 14.57% from Rs. 54.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2022 up 115.56% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.17 crore in December 2022 up 64.02% from Rs. 7.42 crore in December 2021.

    Pradeep Metals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.2665.2854.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.2665.2854.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.9632.5429.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.92-0.11-1.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.796.465.96
    Depreciation1.541.471.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.8117.5414.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.097.394.88
    Other Income1.540.971.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.638.355.96
    Interest1.411.351.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.227.004.50
    Exceptional Items-0.34-0.34-0.34
    P/L Before Tax8.896.674.17
    Tax2.371.421.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.525.253.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.525.253.02
    Equity Share Capital17.2717.2717.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.773.041.75
    Diluted EPS3.773.041.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.773.041.75
    Diluted EPS3.773.041.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited