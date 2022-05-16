Pradeep Metals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.93 crore, up 41.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.93 crore in March 2022 up 41.15% from Rs. 45.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2022 up 34.52% from Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2022 up 25.08% from Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2021.

Pradeep Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.75 in March 2021.

Pradeep Metals shares closed at 88.80 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)