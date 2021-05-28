Pradeep Metals Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.29 crore, up 5.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.29 crore in March 2021 up 5.72% from Rs. 42.84 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2021 up 970.88% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2021 up 28.33% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2020.

Pradeep Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2020.

Pradeep Metals shares closed at 46.80 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.18% returns over the last 6 months and 48.34% over the last 12 months.