Pradeep Metals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.43 crore, down 8.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.43 crore in June 2023 down 8.33% from Rs. 64.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 down 69.76% from Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in June 2023 down 39.39% from Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022.

Pradeep Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.86 in June 2022.

Pradeep Metals shares closed at 183.45 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and 84.56% over the last 12 months.