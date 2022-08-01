 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pradeep Metals Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore, up 41.37% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pradeep Metals are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore in June 2022 up 41.37% from Rs. 45.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022 up 32.8% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 9.55 crore in June 2021.

Pradeep Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2021.

Pradeep Metals shares closed at 113.55 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)

Pradeep Metals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.83 63.93 45.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 64.83 63.93 45.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.05 32.14 25.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.85 -0.83 -6.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.11 7.43 6.32
Depreciation 2.03 2.09 1.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.27 15.76 12.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.22 7.34 6.57
Other Income 0.30 1.78 1.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.52 9.13 7.78
Interest 1.49 1.28 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.03 7.84 6.71
Exceptional Items 0.01 -0.41 -0.27
P/L Before Tax 8.04 7.44 6.44
Tax 1.36 1.06 1.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.68 6.38 5.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.68 6.38 5.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.68 6.38 5.03
Equity Share Capital 17.27 17.27 17.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.86 3.70 2.91
Diluted EPS 3.86 3.70 2.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.86 3.70 2.91
Diluted EPS 3.86 3.70 2.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:11 am
