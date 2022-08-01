Pradeep Metals Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore, up 41.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore in June 2022 up 41.37% from Rs. 45.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022 up 32.8% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 9.55 crore in June 2021.

Pradeep Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2021.

Pradeep Metals shares closed at 113.55 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)