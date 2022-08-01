English
    Pradeep Metals Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore, up 41.37% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pradeep Metals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore in June 2022 up 41.37% from Rs. 45.86 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022 up 32.8% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 9.55 crore in June 2021.

    Pradeep Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2021.

    Pradeep Metals shares closed at 113.55 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)

    Pradeep Metals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.8363.9345.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.8363.9345.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.0532.1425.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.85-0.83-6.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.117.436.32
    Depreciation2.032.091.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.2715.7612.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.227.346.57
    Other Income0.301.781.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.529.137.78
    Interest1.491.281.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.037.846.71
    Exceptional Items0.01-0.41-0.27
    P/L Before Tax8.047.446.44
    Tax1.361.061.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.686.385.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.686.385.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.686.385.03
    Equity Share Capital17.2717.2717.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.863.702.91
    Diluted EPS3.863.702.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.863.702.91
    Diluted EPS3.863.702.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:11 am
