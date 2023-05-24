Prabhu Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore, down 5.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prabhu Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore in March 2023 down 5.87% from Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 up 112.86% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 63.64% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.
Prabhu Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 7.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.34 in March 2022.
|Prabhu Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.37
|3.17
|5.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.37
|3.17
|5.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.42
|4.62
|6.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.94
|-1.94
|-1.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.10
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.04
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.14
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.20
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.07
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.28
|0.45
|Interest
|0.15
|0.06
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.21
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|0.21
|0.33
|Tax
|-0.45
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.51
|0.17
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.51
|0.17
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|0.72
|0.72
|0.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.10
|2.30
|3.34
|Diluted EPS
|7.10
|2.30
|3.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.10
|2.30
|3.34
|Diluted EPS
|7.10
|2.30
|3.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
