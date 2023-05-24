Prabhu Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore, down 5.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore in March 2023 down 5.87% from Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 up 112.86% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 63.64% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

Prabhu Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 7.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.34 in March 2022.