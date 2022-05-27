Prabhu Steels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore, down 27.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prabhu Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore in March 2022 down 27.95% from Rs. 7.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 79.8% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 up 450% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.
Prabhu Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.52 in March 2021.
|
|Prabhu Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.70
|3.63
|7.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.70
|3.63
|7.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|7.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.52
|4.27
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.36
|-0.93
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.10
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.02
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.12
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.06
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.23
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|0.29
|0.05
|Interest
|0.12
|0.14
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.14
|-0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.49
|P/L Before Tax
|0.33
|0.14
|1.24
|Tax
|0.09
|0.13
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.24
|0.01
|1.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.24
|0.01
|1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|0.72
|0.72
|0.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.34
|0.19
|16.52
|Diluted EPS
|3.34
|0.19
|16.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.34
|0.19
|16.52
|Diluted EPS
|3.34
|0.19
|16.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited