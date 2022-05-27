Prabhu Steels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore, down 27.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore in March 2022 down 27.95% from Rs. 7.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 79.8% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 up 450% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Prabhu Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.52 in March 2021.