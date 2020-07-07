Prabhu Steels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, down 81.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prabhu Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in March 2020 down 81.59% from Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 101.53% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 down 45.16% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.
|Prabhu Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.10
|2.00
|11.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.10
|2.00
|11.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1.74
|10.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.63
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.65
|-0.22
|0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.03
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.16
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.28
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.28
|--
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.28
|0.28
|Interest
|0.15
|0.14
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.14
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.14
|0.12
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.14
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.14
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|0.72
|0.72
|0.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|2.01
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|2.01
|1.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|2.01
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|2.01
|1.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:22 am