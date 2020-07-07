Prabhu Steels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, down 81.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in March 2020 down 81.59% from Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 101.53% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 down 45.16% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.