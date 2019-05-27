Prabhu Steels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.42 crore, up 141.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prabhu Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.42 crore in March 2019 up 141.59% from Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 114.53% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 up 244.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.
Prabhu Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.14 in March 2018.
|
|Prabhu Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.42
|6.00
|4.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.16
|Total Income From Operations
|11.42
|6.00
|4.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.62
|6.17
|5.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|-0.57
|-1.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.17
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.19
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.22
|0.05
|Interest
|0.16
|0.15
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.07
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|0.07
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.04
|0.02
|0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.08
|0.05
|-0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.08
|0.05
|-0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|0.72
|0.72
|0.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.18
|0.08
|-8.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|0.08
|-8.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.18
|0.08
|-8.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|0.08
|-8.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited