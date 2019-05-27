Prabhu Steels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.42 crore, up 141.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.42 crore in March 2019 up 141.59% from Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 114.53% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 up 244.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Prabhu Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.14 in March 2018.